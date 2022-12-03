Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

About Frontline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

