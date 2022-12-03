Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Head to Head Survey

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.02 $4.96 billion $1.93 13.79 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $33.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

