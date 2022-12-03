Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 7.68% of Freshpet worth $190,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

