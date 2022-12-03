Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Foxby Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Foxby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.