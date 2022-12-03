Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 320,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,523,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 671,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

