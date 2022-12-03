Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 13.7% in November

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 607,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Forward Air by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

