Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:FSM opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
