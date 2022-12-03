Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 107,231 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 572,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386,040 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

