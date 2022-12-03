Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRGE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FRGE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forge Global by 479.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 395,881 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

