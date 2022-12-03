Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 106.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $184,000.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

