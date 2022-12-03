Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

