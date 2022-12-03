Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.16 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $27.16 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

