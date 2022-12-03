FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 527,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 597,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter.

