Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.74. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 178,028 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

