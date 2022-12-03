Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.74. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 178,028 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.43.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.