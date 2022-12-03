First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First United has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

