First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $159.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

