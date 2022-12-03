FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FINV. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of FINV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 760,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 632,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 624,452 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 404,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 373,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

