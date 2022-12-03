Financial Comparison: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agree Realty 0 1 8 1 3.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.77%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $78.05, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agree Realty $339.32 million 18.45 $122.27 million $1.83 38.63

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Agree Realty 35.75% 4.31% 2.74%

Summary

Agree Realty beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.