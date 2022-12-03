Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

