FidoMeta (FMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.73

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.11 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01274077 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

