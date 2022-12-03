Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

