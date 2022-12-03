FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.35 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
