FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.35 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

