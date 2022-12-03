Fetch.ai Trading Up 2% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $46.68 million and $4.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

