Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $243,716.07 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

