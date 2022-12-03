Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,488 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.81% of Fastenal worth $232,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

FAST opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

