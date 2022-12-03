Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) to Issue Dividend of $8.30 on January 3rd

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 8.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $7.85.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FMCB opened at $980.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $913.00 and a one year high of $995.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $965.80 and its 200-day moving average is $948.26.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.