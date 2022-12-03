Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expion360 Price Performance

XPON opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

