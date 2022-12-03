Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 35,086 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,086 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIBU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,470,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

