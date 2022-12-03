Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Compass Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,893,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 341.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

CDAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

