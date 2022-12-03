Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBCP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

