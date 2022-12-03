Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter.

WALD stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Waldencast plc has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WALD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

