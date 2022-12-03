Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 904.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

HMCOU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

