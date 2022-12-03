ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 10,480 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

