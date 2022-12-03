Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %
EVOK opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
