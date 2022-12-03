EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. 63,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.92 million, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at $97,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

