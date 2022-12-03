Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.82.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

