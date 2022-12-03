Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading hours on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

