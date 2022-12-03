EthereumFair Price Reaches $0.23 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $28.49 million and $471,503.69 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.57 or 0.06294555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00502970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.64 or 0.30593015 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.23157788 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $474,546.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

