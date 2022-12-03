Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 53.3% in November

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.