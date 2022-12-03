Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Up 16.1% in November

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 200,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,812.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $70,046.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,458.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,812.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.89. 39,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,549. The company has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

