Entrust Global Partners L L C Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Entrust Global Partners L L C lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,712 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 2.8% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

