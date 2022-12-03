Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

