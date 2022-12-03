Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,730. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.