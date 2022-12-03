Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,194.33 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $249,194.33 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.