Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.69 billion and $3.54 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $172.91 or 0.01014974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.12516707 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,815,429.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

