Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Sells 9,630,900.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total value of 9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 21.83. 830,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is 21.17 and its 200-day moving average is 21.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

