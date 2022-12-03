Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Performance

NYSE:EPWR remained flat at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,248. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

