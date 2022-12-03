Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares $1.25 None Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.23. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

