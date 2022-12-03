Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $17.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $43.47 or 0.00257120 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009606 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00497439 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,776,640 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
