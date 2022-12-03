Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$19.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

