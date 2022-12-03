Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 33.1% in November

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 524,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

